13/08/2021

The weekend weather forecast for Leitrim and surrounding counties

The weekend weather forecast for Leitrim and surrounding counties

Reporter:

Leitrim Observer Reporter

Tomorrow, Saurday, August  14, rain will continue to push in from the southwest through the morning and afternoon, with some heavy falls possible, especially in the southwest, but easing and turning more showery through the evening. However, much of Ulster will hold dry with some hazy sunny spells and well scattered showers. Highest temperatures of 15 to 19 degrees in light to moderate southeasterly winds, though becoming fresher on Southwestern coasts later.


Saturday night: Cloudy with showery rain in most areas overnight though there will be some dry intervals. Holding mostly dry over some northern areas too. Lowest temperatures ranging from 9 degrees in the north to 14 or 15 degrees in the south. Southeasterly winds will be mainly light to moderate but fresh along southern coasts.

Sunday: Showery rain, mainly affecting southern and eastern areas but will clear eastwards during the afternoon. Sunny spells and scattered showers elsewhere will extend to all areas as the rain clears. Highest temperatures of 17 to 21 degrees. Moderate northwesterly winds will develop, increasing fresh to strong on southwestern coasts.

Sunday night: Many areas will become dry overnight though scattered showers will feed in in a mostly moderate northwesterly airflow, primarily affecting Atlantic and northern coastal counties. Largely dry elsewhere with clear spells. Lowest temperatures of 9 to 12 degrees.

