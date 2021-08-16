16/08/2021

The Monday weather forecast for Leitrim and surrounding areas

Reporter:

Leitrim Observer Reporter

A mix of cloud and bright spells this morning with just a few light showers in the north and west. Cloud will soon increase however, with patchy light rain and drizzle pushing into the north and northwest through the afternoon and evening. Staying mostly dry elsewhere, with the best of the limited sunnier spells becoming confined to the south. Highs of 15 to 18 degrees, in a moderate northwest breeze, fresh on western and northern coasts.

TONIGHT

Cloudy with scattered outbreaks of light rain and drizzle over Ulster and north Connacht. Holding mostly dry elsewhere. Temperatures not falling below 11 to 13 degrees, in a moderate west to northwest breeze, strong on northwestern coasts.

