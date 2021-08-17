What weather is on the way for Leitrim and surrounding areas?

Today will be rather cloudy and humid with patchy light rain and drizzle, mainly over the west and north but sinking a little further south and east at times too. Highest temperatures will range from 15 degrees in the northwest to a mild 21 degrees in the southeast with the best of the sunny spells there, in a moderate, occasionally gusty, northwest wind.
Tonight will be a mostly cloudy night with patchy light rain and drizzle, mainly over the northern half of the country. Further south, some clear spells will develop. Lowest temperatures of 10 to 13 degrees in light to moderate westerly breezes with some mist and hill fog forming.
