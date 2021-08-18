The Wednesday weather forecast for Leitrim and surrounding areas

Mostly cloudy with patches of light rain, drizzle or mist this morning. Patchy drizzle or light rain will become confined to north Connacht and Ulster this afternoon, brightening up across the south and west with hazy sunshine breaking through there. More persistent rain will move into coastal parts of the southwest this evening. Highest temperatures of 16 to 20 degrees generally, but a little cooler in the northwest, in light to moderate westerly breezes.
TONIGHT
Outbreaks of rain in the southwest will gradually extend northeastwards over the country tonight, although many northern areas will hold mostly dry with just a little patchy drizzle. Lowest temperatures of 9 to 12 degrees generally, but 13 or 14 degrees in the southwest and along the south coast. Light variable breezes will allow mist and fog patches to form.
