What has the weather in store for Leitrim and surrounding counties for Thursday, August 19?

Cloudy conditions today
Today, Thursday, August 19 will be mostly cloudy across Connacht with a fair amount of dry weather and scattered outbreaks of rain and drizzle, mainly during the morning. There'll be a few sunny breaks too, the best of these in the afternoon. Highest temperatures of 17 to 19 degrees with light variable or southeast breezes.
TONIGHT
Early tonight, rain will develop in the west and wills spread eastwards across the region and will become heavy at times overnight. It will be mild with temperatures no lower than 13 to 15 degrees with moderate south to southeast breezes.
