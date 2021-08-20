20/08/2021

The weekend weather forecast for Leitrim and surrounding counties

SATURDAY morning will be dull in the east of the country with further rain, which will clear slowly through the morning and early afternoon. Brighter weather with showers will follow from the west. The showers will become widespread and heavy through the afternoon and evening and some may be thundery with a risk of spot flooding. Highest temperatures of 17 to 21 degrees with mostly light southerly or variable breezes.

On SATURDAY NIGHT, showers will continue for a time and will gradually die out. It will become dry with clear spells and with patches of mist and fog developing. Lowest temperatures of 10 to 13 degrees.

On SUNDAY, some bright intervals will develop after any mist or fog clears. There'll be a good deal of dry weather and some scattered showers. It will be warm with highest temperatures of 18 to 21 degrees and light northerly breezes.

On MONDAY, TUESDAY and WEDNESDAY of next week, it looks like high pressure will dominate the weather over Ireland. It will be warm and largely dry with sunny spells. Highest temperatures of 19 to 22 degrees with mostly light east to southeast breezes.

