Some good weather on the way for Leitrim and surrounding counties this week

Tomorrow, Tuesday, August 24 will be dry, warm and sunny. Highest temperatures of 20 to 23 degrees with light easterly winds. Tuesday night will be dry and clear. Patches of mist and fog will develop in light easterly or variable breezes. Lowest temperatures of 11 or 12 degrees.

Wednesday, Thursday and Friday will be dry, warm and sunny days with light winds.

Temperatures will reach 22 to 25 degrees most days, widely across the country on Wednesday. On Thursday the highest temperatures will be in the southwest as the winds take on the northerly aspect with a little more cloud in the northeast keeping temperatures at about 20 degrees there. On Friday the higher temperatures will be away from east facing coasts as the winds go easterly again, temperatures along the east coast no lower than 20 degrees.

Wednesday, Thursday and Friday night will all be dry and clear with patches of fog forming in the light variable winds, clearing early in the mornings. Lowest temperatures each night of around 11 or 12 degrees.

Early indications suggest that the settled spell will continue into the weekend, with mostly dry weather though there may be showers at times. Temperatures staying in the twenties for most.