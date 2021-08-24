What has the weather in store for us today?

Sunny weather today
Tuesday will be a warm, dry and mostly sunny day. Any overnight low cloud, mist and any fog will quickly clear, except along parts of the coast. Easterly breeze will be mostly just light, moderate at times in the south. Top temperatures of 20 to 25 degrees Celsius, warmest in the west.
TONIGHT
Continuing dry and mostly fine tonight, but with some mist and fog forming in parts. Lowest temperatures of 9 to 14 degrees Celsius, in a light variable breezes.
More News
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.