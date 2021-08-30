What has the weather in store for Leitrim and surroundings counties for August 30?

Cloudy conditions today
Today, Monday, August 30 will be rather cloudy and mostly dry, apart from isolated patches of drizzle. It will brighten up in places this evening with some sunny spells developing later. Highest temperatures of 19 to 21 degrees, with a light northeasterly breeze.
TONIGHT
A largely dry night with a mix of cloud and some limited clear spells. It will become misty in places overnight with localised patches of fog forming. Lowest temperatures of 8 to 11 degrees with light northeast winds.
