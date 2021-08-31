The weather for Tuesday, August 31

Mainly dry and cloudy this morning. Brighter conditions with hazy sunny spells will develop through the day. Highest temperatures of 16 to 19 degrees, in light to moderate east to northeast breezes.
Dry, with a mix of cloud and clear spells. Lowest temperatures of 7 to 10 degrees with east to northeast winds falling light or calm in places allowing mist and fog to develop once more.
