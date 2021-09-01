What has the weather in store for us for the first day of September 2021?

Cloudy but mostly dry conditions
Generally dry today, September 1, but with lots of cloud and isolated patches of mist or drizzle possible in some areas. Some sunny spells will develop during the course of the day. Highest temperatures of 16 to 20 degrees in moderate east or northeast breezes.
TONIGHT
Mostly cloudy overnight but staying largely dry with just isolated patches of mist and drizzle about. Minimum temperatures of 8 to 12 degrees in light to moderate easterly winds.
