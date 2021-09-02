What has the weather in store for Leitrim and surrounding counties on Thursday, September 2?

A mix of cloud and sunny spells with a few isolated patches of drizzle today
Today, Thursday, September 2 will be a mainly dry day with a mix of cloud and some sunny spells. There'll just be a few isolated light showers feeding in on a light to moderate easterly breeze. Top temperatures of 17 to 20 degrees.
TONIGHT
Largely dry overnight with varying amounts of cloud and a few patches of mist or drizzle. Minimum temperatures of 8 to 11 degrees in light east or variable breezes.
