The weather forecast for Friday, September 3

Cloudy conditions to start off today
Cloudy to start once again today, Friday, September 3 with the chance of a light passing shower. Sunny spells will develop during the course of the day. Highest temperatures of 18 or 19 degrees in light to moderate east or southeast winds.
TONIGHT
Largely dry with clear spells on Friday night, there may be a few patches of mist and drizzle. Lowest temperatures of 10 to 12 degrees in light southeast or variable breezes.
More News
Georgia S. Visnyei, dreamt about working with coffee since she was a child and began a coffee roastery, with a dedicated cafe called Cafe Lounge
The National Parent’s Council (Post-Primary) helpline 1800 265 165 will be open from tomorrow, Friday 3 September
