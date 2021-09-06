What weather is in store for Leitrim and surrounding areas for Monday, September 6?

Patchy drizzle and misty conditions this morning
Today, Monday, September 6 will be quite cloudy with patches of light rain and drizzle lingering this morning. It will become drier and brighter through the day with just isolated patches of drizzle and occasional sunny spells developing. A warm day with highest temperatures of 20 to 23 degrees in a light southerly or variable breeze.
TONIGHT
Any lingering drizzle will die out early tonight, leaving a dry night with clear spells. However, it will become misty or foggy in many areas overnight. A mild and humid night with temperatures not falling below 13 to 16 degrees in a light southerly or variable breeze.
