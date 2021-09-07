The Tuesday weather forecast for Leitrim and surrounding areas

Misty or foggy in parts early this morning with impaired visibility leading to dangerous driving conditions. Mist and fog will quickly burn by mid-morning, becoming widely sunny. Dry, humid and very warm today with top temperatures of 23 to 26 degrees with light southeast breezes.
Dry and clear to begin tonight, becoming misty in parts. Scattered showers will move northwards into parts of Connacht later in the night. Some of the showers will be heavy. A very mild and humid night with temperatures not falling below 13 to 17 degrees, in light easterly or variable winds.
