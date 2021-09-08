The Wednesday weather forecast for Leitrim and surrounding areas

Feeling warm and heavy today, Wednesday, September 8 with scattered thundery showers, mixed with spells of hazy sunshine. Some of the showers will be heavy and prolonged with the risk of lightning and localised flooding. Misty in parts too. Top temperatures of 21 to 24 degrees Celsius, in a light to moderate southeast breeze.
Scattered outbreaks of thundery rain will continue into tonight. Another very mild and humid night with temperatures not falling any lower than 13 to 17 degrees Celsius. Some mist or fog in places also, in just light variable breezes.
