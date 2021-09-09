Some rain on the way for Leitrim and surrounding areas today, Thursday, September 9

Further heavy showers or longer spells of rain today, with a risk of isolated thunderstorms and localised flooding. While it will be mostly cloudy there may be an occasional bright spells also. Highest temperatures of 17 to 21 degrees in mostly light variable breezes.
TONIGHT
Cloudy with scattered showers continuing overnight, some may be heavy or thundery early in the night. Very mild and humid with temperatures not falling below 14 to 16 degrees. Some mist and fog will set in later in the night in mostly light and variable breezes, though increasing moderate to occasionally fresh north to northwest along Atlantic coasts.
