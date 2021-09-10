What has the weather in store for Leitrim and surrounding counties this weekend?

Saturday looks set to be a fresh day with a mix of cloud and bright spells. There'll be some showers about but plenty of dry weather overall. Highest temperatures will range 15 to 17 degrees with a moderate west to northwest breeze.

Saturday night: Dry across most of the country on Saturday night apart from a few isolated showers. Later in the night there is the chance of some rain developing along the south coast. Minimum temperatures of 9 to 12 degrees in light north winds.

Sunday: On Sunday, outbreaks of rain are forecast to develop in some southern counties. Staying mainly dry further north with bright spells and isolated showers. Highest temperatures of 14 to 18 degrees in moderate east to northeast winds. On Sunday night, heavy rain is expected to develop across some southern counties. Staying mainly dry further north with clear spells. Minimum temperatures of 8 to 12 degrees, coolest in Ulster.

Monday: It looks set be a rather cloudy day on Monday with outbreaks of rain, heavy in places. Top temperatures of 17 to 21 degrees in moderate to fresh south or southwest winds. Rain is expected to clear eastwards on Monday night with a mix of clear spells and scattered showers following. A mild night with lows of 12 to 15 degrees in moderate southwest winds.

Tuesday: Early indications are for a fair amount of dry weather on Tuesday with bright spells and just well scattered showers. Highest temperatures of 16 to 19 degrees. Predominantly dry overnight but with a few showers in Atlantic coastal counties. Minimum temperatures of 8 to 12 degrees with generally light, variable breezes.

Wednesday: Latest guidance suggests a mixed and showery day for Wednesday with highs of 15 to 18 degrees.