The Monday weather forecast for Leitrim and surrounding counties

Showers are on the way this afternoon
Mostly cloudy and dry this morning but showery rain will move northwards across Connacht through the rest of the day, turning into longer spells of rain at times. There will be some heavy and potentially thundery downpours giving a risk of localised flooding. Highest temperatures of 17 to 19 degrees in a light to moderate south to southeast breeze.
TONIGHT
Showery outbreaks of rain will continue in most areas early tonight, with some heavy bursts at times, but as the night goes on the showers will become lighter and more scattered. Patches of mist and fog will develop in light southerly or variable breezes and it will be mild with minimum temperatures of 13 or 14 degrees.
