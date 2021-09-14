What has the weather in store for Leitrim and surrounding areas for Tuesday, September 14?

Cloudy conditions today with some spells of heavy rain
Today, Tuesday, September 14 will be mostly cloudy across Connacht with showers or longer spells of rain, heavy at times. There'll be some bright or sunny intervals at times also. Highest temperatures of 17 to 19 degrees with light southerly or variable breezes.
TONIGHT
Tonight will be mostly cloudy with further showers. They'll mostly die out overnight. Patches of mist will develop. Lowest temperatures of 9 to 13 degrees.
