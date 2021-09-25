Search

25/09/2021

Leitrim weather: Rainy weekend ahead

Cloudy and dull to start today with scattered patches of light rain and drizzle. Some sunny spells will develop through the afternoon as drizzle patches become more isolated. Highest temperatures of 17 to 19 degrees in moderate southwest winds.

Patches of light rain and drizzle will continue to develop tonight, with some clear spells also. Cloud will slowly increase from the Atlantic towards morning. Becoming breezy in moderate to fresh southerly winds. Mild with temperatures not falling below 13 or 14 degrees.

Rain is expected for most of Sunday with blustery southerly winds.

