Temperatures to drop next week in Leitrim

Rain in the west early today will spread eastwards across the province through the morning, becoming heavy at times. The rain will gradually clear eastwards through the afternoon, followed by cooler, fresher conditions. Blustery with fresh and gusty southerly winds, easing light variable as the rain clears. Highest temperatures of 16 to 18 degrees, becoming noticeably cooler in the afternoon.
Next week it will become noticeably cooler and more unsettled, with temperatures falling back to around average and heavy showers or spells of rain at times.
Highest temperatures on Monday falling back to around normal for the time of year at 12 to 15 degrees in moderate to fresh southwest winds.
