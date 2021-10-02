Search

02/10/2021

Heavy showers forecast for the North West today

Scattered showers forecast for Donegal

Prolonged heavy showers forecast for Leitrim

The forecast for today, Saturday, October 2nd, is that rain in east Ulster will continue to clear eastwards this morning, turning heavy at times. Scattered showers and sunny spells elsewhere will follow behind. More prolonged and occasionally heavy showers will develop in the north west this evening.

Highest temperatures of 10 to 13 degrees in moderate to fresh westerly winds.

Tonight, prolonged showers in the north west will spread southeastwards and become widespread, turning heavy at times with the chance of isolated thunderstorms. Lowest temperatures of 4 to 8 degrees in moderate to fresh west to southwest winds.

Tomorrow (Sunday) will be a blustery day with a mix of sunny spells and frequent showers, some of which will be heavy with the potential for isolated thunderstorms. Highest temperatures of 12 to 15 degrees in moderate to fresh and gusty westerly winds.

