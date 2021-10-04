What has the weather in store for Leitrim today?

Scattered showers will some turning heavy
This morning, Monday, October 4 will be bright with a mix of sunny spells and scattered heavy showers. It will turn cloudier this afternoon as more persistent and occasionally heavy outbreaks of showery rain develop, bringing the risk of spot flooding. Highest temperatures of 11 to 13 degrees in a light to moderate southerly breeze.
TONIGHT
Showery rain will persist for a times tonight but it will clear early on, followed by clear spells and scattered showers from the northwest. Lowest temperatures of 5 to 8 degrees in moderate northwest winds.
