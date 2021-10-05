The Tuesday weather forecast for Leitrim and surrounding counties

There will be sunny spells and showers today
A bright day today, Tuesday, October 5 with a mix of sunny spells and scattered showers to start. Showers will become lighter and more isolated by afternoon, leaving mostly dry conditions. It will be breezy with moderate to fresh and gusty northwest winds. Highest temperatures of 12 to 14 degrees.
TONIGHT
A largely dry night with long clear spells to start, though cloud will begin to build from the Atlantic overnight, bringing outbreaks of light rain to western coasts by morning. Lowest temperatures of 5 to 9 degrees in light southwest to west winds.
