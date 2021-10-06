The Wednesday weather forecast for Leitrim and surrounding areas

Heavy rain on the way
Cloudy with outbreaks of rain and drizzle pushing in from the west this morning. The rain will be heaviest and most persistent across western and northern parts, with some drier weather developing in all areas later. Very mild and humid, with patches of mist and fog on hills and in some coastal areas. Highest temperatures of 15 or 16 degrees, in mostly moderate southerly winds, strong on coasts.
TONIGHT
A misty night, with scattered outbreaks of rain and drizzle. Very mild with temperatures not falling below 14 or 15 degrees, in moderate to fresh southerly winds, strong on coasts.
