The weekend weather forecast for Leitrim and surrounding areas

Saturday: A clearance to drier conditions with good sunny spells will continue to push in over the country from the west through the morning as the rain moves eastwards into the Irish Sea, with just some showers following in the afternoon, mainly over the western half of the country. Highest temperatures of 15 to 19 degrees in light westerly breezes.
Saturday night: A largely dry night with long clear spells. Lowest temperatures of 6 to 9 degrees in a light west to northwest breezes with some mist patches forming.
Sunday: Largely dry with sunny spells though a few showers will continue along northern coasts. Highest temperatures of 13 to 15 degrees in light to moderate westerly breezes.
Sunday night: Continuing mainly dry overnight with clear spells and some mist patches. Lowest temperatures of 5 to 9 degrees in a light to moderate southwest wind, fresher on northern and northwestern coasts with some showers.
