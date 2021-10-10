Lingering fog to give way to dry and sunny day in Leitrim

Fog will lift in the morning
Any lingering mist and fog patches will lift this morning to give a largely dry day with sunny spells.
Feeling fresh with highs of 13 to 15 degrees in a light to moderate west to northwest breeze.
Sunday night will see mainly dry weather with clear spells. Lowest temperatures of 4 to 8 degrees in a light west to northwest. Mist and fog will form again, becoming quite dense in some places.
Monday: Monday will be a mostly dry day with some sunny spells after any morning mist and fog clears but patchy light rain and drizzle will affect parts of Ulster at times through the day. Highest temperatures of 13 to 16 degrees in a light to moderate west to northwest breeze.
Monday Night: Patchy light rain and drizzle continuing over Ulster but drier further south with clear spells. Lowest temperatures of 4 to 8 degrees. Mist and fog will once again develop in light northwesterly breezes.
Closing the Bank door for the last time on Friday afternoon ( l to r) Staff members John Clancy, Aisling Fee, Orla Quinn, Angela Dowd.
