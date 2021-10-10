Search

10/10/2021

Lingering fog to give way to dry and sunny day in Leitrim

Sunday, October 10, 2021

Lingering fog to give way to dry and sunny day in Leitrim

Fog will lift in the morning

Reporter:

Leitrim Observer reporter

Email:

editor@leitrimobserver.ie

Any lingering mist and fog patches will lift this morning to give a largely dry day with sunny spells.

Feeling fresh with highs of 13 to 15 degrees in a light to moderate west to northwest breeze.

Sunday night will see mainly dry weather with clear spells. Lowest temperatures of 4 to 8 degrees in a light west to northwest. Mist and fog will form again, becoming quite dense in some places.

Monday: Monday will be a mostly dry day with some sunny spells after any morning mist and fog clears but patchy light rain and drizzle will affect parts of Ulster at times through the day. Highest temperatures of 13 to 16 degrees in a light to moderate west to northwest breeze.

Monday Night: Patchy light rain and drizzle continuing over Ulster but drier further south with clear spells. Lowest temperatures of 4 to 8 degrees. Mist and fog will once again develop in light northwesterly breezes. 

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media