A very foggy start to Monday, October 11 for Leitrim and surrounding counites

Make sure you use your fog lights this morning
Mist and fog will gradually clear this morning, leaving a dry day with hazy sunny spells, however it will turn cloudier during the afternoon. Highest temperatures of 13 to 15 degrees in a mostly light westerly breeze.
TONIGHT
Cloudy overnight with patchy light rain and drizzle affecting north Connacht. Lowest temperatures of 7 to 10 degrees in light westerly or variable winds, falling calm at times.
