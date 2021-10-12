The Tuesday weather forecast for Leitrim and surrounding areas

Many areas will stay dry today with a mix of cloud and some sunny spells, although some patchy light rain or drizzle may drift into northern Connacht at times in the afternoon. Highest temperatures of 14 to 16 degrees in light to moderate northwesterly breezes.
TONIGHT
Dry tonight apart from a little drizzle near northwest coasts. Cloudiest in the north with some clear spells in south Connacht. Some mist and fog patches will form and may become dense in places. Lowest temperatures of 6 to 10 degrees generally as light variable breezes falling calm at times.
