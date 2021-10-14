The Thursday weather forecast for Leitrim and surrounding areas

Cloudy conditions today
Cloudy this morning and dry in most areas. There will be scattered patches of drizzle breaking out through the day. Brightening up at times but overall it will be quite cloudy. A band of rain will push into north Connacht later in the evening. Highest temperatures of 14 to 16 degrees in a moderate southwest breeze.
TONIGHT
Rain early tonight, light and patchy in most areas, quickly clearing southwards. Turning cold under clear skies following the rain with temperatures decreasing to 2 to 5 degrees, possibly close to 0 degrees in a few spot locations. Light westerly winds will veer northerly.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.