Cool but bright morning to start for Friday, October 15

Cold bright start expected
A cool and bright morning this morning, Friday, October 15 for much of Connacht, cloudier with isolated spots of drizzle in south Connacht. Plenty of sunshine until early afternoon, turning cloudier later in the day bringing a little drizzle to some areas. Highest temperatures of 11 to 14 degrees. Light easterly breeze veering southeast.
TONIGHT
Many places dry with scattered outbreaks of drizzle or light rain and light southeast winds. Turning misty in places with some fog likely. More persistent rain and fresher winds will develop in the southwest at around dawn. Cold in Ulster initially, with lowest temperatures of 2 to 4 degrees, but milder air to the south with lows of 7 to 10 degrees will extend northwards overnight.
