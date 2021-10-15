Search

15/10/2021

What has the weekend weather in store for Leitrim and surrounding areas?

Will we need an umbrella this weekend?

Reporter:

Leitrim Observer Reporter

SATURDAY: Cloud will continue to increase with outbreaks of rain, especially along western areas, becoming more persistent. The rain will slowly spread eastwards during the day. Moderate to fresh southerly winds will increase strong near coasts at times. Highest temperatures of 14 to 15 degrees.

SATURDAY NIGHT: Becoming drier early in the night as rain clears north-eastwards with just some patches of light rain or drizzle lingering. Winds easing to a moderate southwest breeze allowing some pockets of mist or fog to form. Mild, with lowest temperatures of 11 to 13 degrees.

SUNDAY: A mild and mostly cloudy day on Sunday. A few spots of patchy light rain and drizzle, but there will be a good deal of dry weather. Light to moderate southwest winds will back light southerly. Highest temperatures of 15 to 16 degrees.

SUNDAY NIGHT: Turning wet and breezy with rain spreading from the southwest to all areas later in the night. Southeasterly winds will increase moderate to fresh, strong on coasts. Lowest temperatures of 11 to 13 degrees.

