18/10/2021

The Monday weather forecast for Leitrim and surrounding areas

Weather forecast: Cool and cloudy

A cloudy start to Monday, October 18

Cloudy and damp to start today with outbreaks of rain and drizzle, clearing eastwards through this morning. Becoming drier by afternoon apart from lingering patches of drizzle and mist. Staying mostly cloudy with just the odd bright spell developing later. Highest temperatures of 16 to 18 degrees in moderate to fresh southerly winds.

TONIGHT
Staying cloudy tonight with patches of drizzle and mist to start. It will become wetter overnight as outbreaks of heavy rain spread across the province from the Atlantic. A very mild night with temperatures not falling below 14 or 15 degrees in a moderate southeast to south breeze.

