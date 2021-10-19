What has the weather in store for us on Tuesday, October 19?

Rain on the way to start today
A wet and blustery start to Tuesday, October 19 with heavy outbreaks of rain continuing. The rain will clear to the northeast in the morning, followed from the west by sunny spells and scattered showers. Highest temperatures of 16 to 18 degrees in moderate to fresh southerly winds.
Tonight
A dry start for many on Tuesday night with just well scattered showers. However, a spell of showery rain will spread from the south across Munster, Connacht and much of Leinster overnight, turning heavy at times. Feeling fresher with lowest temperatures of 5 to 9 degrees in a light to moderate southwest breeze.
