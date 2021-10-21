The Thursday weather forecast for Leitrim and surrounding areas

Cool and blustery conditions in Leitrim today.
Today, Thursday, October 21 will be a cool fresh and blustery day with sunny spells. Isolated showers in the morning will tend to die out in the afternoon as it becomes mostly dry. Cloud will increase once again later in the afternoon and evening. Highest temperatures of just 10 to 12 degrees in moderate to fresh and blustery northwest winds, veering westerly and moderating by evening.
TONIGHT
Becoming quite cloudy tonight however there will be occasional clear spells mixed with scattered showers. Lowest temperatures of 3 to 7 degrees but holding a bit milder closer to the coast as moderate to fresh westerly winds ease mostly moderate by morning.
