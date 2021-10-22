Search

22/10/2021

The Friday weather forecast for Leitrim and surrounding areas

Weather forecast: Cool and cloudy

Cloudy with a few bright spells today

Reporter:

Leitrim Observer Reporter

Mostly cloudy with a few bright sells today, Friday, October 22. There  is a chance of a few isolated showers in the morning, but becoming dry during the afternoon. Highest temperatures of 10 to 12 degrees in mostly moderate westerly breeze, backing southerly and easing for a time during the afternoon but freshening again by evening.

TONIGHT

Tonight will start largely dry with clear spells but cloudier conditions in the west will gradually extend across the country through the night and outbreaks of rain will develop in the northwest at times. Lowest temperatures of 6 to 10 degrees, mildest near the west and south coast, in moderate to fresh and gusty southerly winds.

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media