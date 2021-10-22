The Friday weather forecast for Leitrim and surrounding areas

Cloudy with a few bright spells today
Mostly cloudy with a few bright sells today, Friday, October 22. There is a chance of a few isolated showers in the morning, but becoming dry during the afternoon. Highest temperatures of 10 to 12 degrees in mostly moderate westerly breeze, backing southerly and easing for a time during the afternoon but freshening again by evening.
TONIGHT
Tonight will start largely dry with clear spells but cloudier conditions in the west will gradually extend across the country through the night and outbreaks of rain will develop in the northwest at times. Lowest temperatures of 6 to 10 degrees, mildest near the west and south coast, in moderate to fresh and gusty southerly winds.
