The weather forecast for Bank Holiday Monday

Showers and sunny spells today
Bright this morning, Monday, October 25 with scattered showers and good sunny spells developing. Showers will become more isolated during the evening. Highest temperatures of 10 to 12 degrees in mostly moderate west to southwest winds.
TONIGHT
Tonight will be mostly dry to start with clear spells and just isolated showers but cloud will build from the west bringing outbreaks of rain and drizzle early in the night, heavy and persistent in places. Lowest temperatures of 7 to 9 degrees. Light to moderate southwesterly winds will freshen later, becoming strong on coasts.
