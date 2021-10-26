WARNING: Gale force winds along Atlantic coasts today

Status yellow gale warning is in place today
A Status Yellow - Gale warning is in place from Mizen Head to Slyne Head and to Malin Head today, Tuesday, October 26.
South to southwest winds will reach gale force 8 during today (Tuesday) on Irish coastal waters.
The warning remains in place until midnight tonight.
Please use caution if you do venture out today, especially if you are walking or cycling along coastal walks.
