The Wednesday weather forecast for Leitrim and surrounding areas

Umbrellas up! More rain on the way today
This morning will be mostly cloudy with spells of rain, heavy at times, in the south and east of the province with scattered showers elsewhere. It will turn drier and brighter from the northwest through the morning and early afternoon with just a few showers. Highest temperatures of 13 to 16 degrees in moderate to fresh and gusty southwest winds.
TONIGHT
Tonight, there will be further outbreaks of showery rain, mainly in the south and east of the province with drier and clearer intervals occurring at times elsewhere. Temperatures generally not falling below 8 to 11 degrees. Some mist and fog patches will develop in light to moderate southerly winds.
