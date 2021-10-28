More spells of rain on the way for Thursday, October 28

Bring an umbrella today
Today, Thursday, October 28 further showers or spells of rain will to push up from the southwest during the morning and early afternoon. But sunny spells will break through too and the showers will become more isolated later. Highest temperatures of 12 to 14 degrees in light to moderate south to southwest breezes.
TONIGHT
Mainly places starting dry tonight with just scattered showers but another spell of showery rain will move up from the south, extending across the eastern half of the country, heavy and possibly thundery in places. Clearer conditions further west with some showers. Lowest temperatures of 4 to 9 degrees, coolest over the western half of the country, in light southwesterly or variable breezes.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.