What has the weather in store for us on Friday, October 29?

There will be sunny spells and showers today
Today, Friday, October 29 there will be a good deal of dry weather to start, with sunny spells and just well scattered showers. However, frequent heavy showers will develop in the afternoon, merging into longer spells of rain as they track eastwards. Highest temperatures will range between 11 and 13 degrees, with light to moderate southerly winds.
TONIGHT
Scattered showers will continue, tending to move northeastwards through the night. It will become chilly under largely clear skies, with temperatures falling to between 3 and 7 degrees. Patches of mist and fog will develop too in a light southerly breeze.
Cluainin players can't keep out a late Carrick goal in last year's Senior Final Picture: Willie Donnellan
Pat Joe Greenan pictured with his grand-daughters Caoimhe McDermott and Leah Smith after Fenagh's victory
Carrick's Tommy Taylor prepares to hit the sliothar under pressure from Cluainin's Mark McHugh last Monday in Leitrim Gaels community field Picture: Willie Donnellan
