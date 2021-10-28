The weekend weather forecast for Leitrim and surrounding counties

SATURDAY: A day of sunny spells and showers, most frequent over the western half of the country but becoming more isolated during the evening. Much of the eastern half of the country will see a lot of dry weather during the day with the best of the sunny spells here. Quite cool with highest temperatures ranging 10 to 13 degrees, in light to moderate south to southwest breezes.

SATURDAY NIGHT: A wet and breezy night as a spell of rain moves into the west and southwest and extends across the country, turning heavy at times. Fresh southeasterly winds will accompany the rain and will become strong on coasts. Lowest temperatures of 4 to 8 degrees.

SUNDAY: The rain will continue in the east and north on Sunday, with sunny spells and heavy showers elsewhere. It will be a breezy day with moderate to fresh southeast to southwest winds, strong at times near coasts. Highest temperatures of 10 to 13 degrees.

SUNDAY NIGHT: Rain will linger in northern areas for a time on Sunday night and there will be further heavy showers in the west and south. A good deal of dry and clear weather across the centre of the country, and becoming cold here too as temperatures fall to between 1 and 4 degrees. Staying milder in northern areas under cloudier skies. There will be light to moderate west to northwest winds generally, but strong westerlies will affect the south coast.