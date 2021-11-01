The Monday weather forecast for Leitrim and surrounding counties

Today, Monday, November 1 will be a fresh and breezy day with sunny spells and scattered heavy showers. Highest temperatures of 9 to 11 degrees Celsius with fresh to strong west to northwest winds. Feeling cool with top temperatures of 9 to 11 degrees Celsius. Winds will be much lighter by evening with showers generally retreating to Atlantic coastal areas.
TONIGHT
Dry, calm and clear for most areas, however showers will persist closer to the Atlantic. Chilly with lowest temperatures of 2 to 6 degrees, coolest under clearer skies, in just light westerly breezes.
Leitrim LGFA chairperson Aidan Heron presents the Player of the Match award to Ailbhe Clancy Picture: Willie Donnellan
Gabriel Cronin of Cronin Dental Laboratories Drumshanbo presents the Man of the Match award to St Patrick's Dromahair Jamie Conlon Picture: Willie Donnellan
Adrian Smith of Smith Monumentals Ballinamore presents the Frank Reynolds Cup to St Patrick's Dromahair captain Michael Clancy Picture: Willi
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.