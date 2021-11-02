Foggy conditions, please adjust your speed and use fog lights
A foggy start to Tuesday, November 2 for some areas. It will clear early leaving the day cool and bright with a mix of sunny spells and scattered showers. The showers heaviest and most frequent in the north and west, with a good deal of dry weather further inland. Highest temperatures of just 10 or 11 degrees, in light to moderate northwest winds, fresh to strong near coasts.
TONIGHT
Mostly dry tonight with clear spells and just a few scattered showers. A cool night, with lowest temperatures of 1 to 4 degrees inland, staying closer to 4 to 6 degrees in coastal areas, in a light to moderate northwest breeze.
