The Wednesday weather forecast for Leitrim and surrounding areas

It will feel much colder today and there will be frost tonight.
This morning will start dry for most though there will be a few showers near coasts. Good sunny spells will develop during the morning along with well scattered showers also. Feeling cold in a mainly moderate north to northwest wind; highest temperatures of 8 to 11 degrees.
TONIGHT
Tonight will be largely dry with long clear spells in light to moderate northerly winds. Some light showers will continue to affect coastal areas but becoming quite isolated by morning. Lowest temperatures of -1 to +4 degrees, coldest in the east of the province with localised frost.
