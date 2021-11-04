Dry and bright start to Thursday, November 4 for Leitrim and surrounding areas

Thursday, November 4 will start largely dry and bright. Cloud will increase from the northwest through the day with some patchy drizzle developing near coasts. Highest temperatures of 8 to 11 degrees in light to moderate northwesterly breezes.
TONIGHT
Mostly dry with clear spells in the east and south at first but cloud will build from the northwest and thicken with patchy drizzle along northern and western coasts. Lowest temperatures of 1 to 5 degrees generally though a degree or two higher in parts of the north and west under the thicker cloud cover. Winds will be light westerly or variable.
