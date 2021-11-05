Search

05/11/2021

The weekend weather forecast for Leitrim and surrounding areas

Weather: Cloudy start in many places but it will be mainly dry

Rain and wind on Saturday but Saturday afternoon and Sunday will be drier

Reporter:

Leitrim Observer Reporter

Saturday: Windy.A band of rain will extend across the region during the morning. Drier clearer conditions and a few showers will follow from the northwest through the afternoon. Mild too with highs of 12 to 14 degrees in strong and gusty southwest winds. Winds veering west to northwest and easing later as the rain clears, but winds remaining strong near coasts.

Saturday night will be mainly dry with a fair amount of cloud and some patchy mist or drizzle. Lowest temperatures of 6 to 9 degrees in moderate westerly breezes, strong along the Connacht and Ulster coast.

Sunday will be mainly dry with a mix of cloud and some sunny spells and just the chance of a stray coastal shower. Turning a little fresher again too with highs of 10 to 12 degrees in mostly moderate northwesterly winds, stronger for a time in the north and east.

