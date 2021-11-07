What has the weather in store for us for the week ahead?

Monday will be mild, breezy and mostly cloudy with outbreaks of rain and drizzle at times and a few bright intervals Highest temperatures of 13 to 15 degrees with fresh south to southwest winds which will be strong at times along the west coast.

Early on Monday night, more persistent rain will develop in the west and will spread eastwards across the country overnight, becoming lighter as it does so. Clear spells will follow. Lowest temperatures of 6 to 10 degrees with moderate to fresh southerly winds.

On Tuesday morning, any rain in the southeast will clear. There will be a good deal of dry weather with sunny spells, but some showers also in Connacht and west Ulster. Cloud will thicken countrywide through the evening. Highest temperatures of 12 or 13 degrees with moderate southwest breezes. Tuesday night will start off dry. However, outbreaks of rain will move up over the southern half of the country overnight. Lowest temperatures of 6 to 10 degrees with light southerly or variable winds.

Wednesday will be mostly cloudy with outbreaks of rain, heaviest over Munster and Leinster. It will be brighter and drier in western parts of Connacht and Ulster. Highest temperatures of 9 to 12 degrees, mildest in the south and southeast, in a light to moderate west to southwest breeze. On Wednesday night there will be further spells of rain in Munster, and east Ulster with drier conditions to the northwest.

On Thursday, rain will continue in the east for a time and will gradually clear with brighter weather following from the west. Highest temperatures of 9 to 12 degrees with light north to northwest breezes.

Friday and next weekend will bring a fair amount of dry weather and a few showers.