Patchy rain and drizzle for Leitrim and surrounding counties today

Patchy rain or drizzle will clear eastwards this morning to leave a day of sunny spells and passing showers, these mainly in Atlantic coastal areas. Highest temperatures of around 11 to 13 degrees in mostly moderate southwest breezes.
TONIGHT
Mostly dry overnight with just a few showers. Clear spells will develop widely and it will turn quite cold. Minimum temperatures of 3 to 7 degrees. Patches of mist and fog will form as winds fall light.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.